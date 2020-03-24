Rusev Pledging $20,000 To Help Extended WWE Family During Coronavirus Pandemic

In a post on Twitter, Rusev revealed that he is pledging $20,000 to help the extended family members of WWE staff who are without income during the Coronavirus pandemic.

He wrote: “In Bulgaria we say ‘It’s not a lot but it’s from the heart’ I pledge 20,000$ to any of my WWE extended family that are sitting at home without income. WE can’t do it without y’all. Production, security, etc. LOVE YALL.”

In Bulgaria we say “ It’s not a lot but it’s from the heart” I pledge 20,000$ to any of my WWE extended family that are sitting at home without income. WE can’t do it without y’all. Production, security, etc. LOVE YALL. — Miro (@RusevBUL) March 24, 2020

It was reported today that both Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke are currently under quarantine.