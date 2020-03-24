wrestling / News
Rusev Pledging $20,000 To Help Extended WWE Family During Coronavirus Pandemic
In a post on Twitter, Rusev revealed that he is pledging $20,000 to help the extended family members of WWE staff who are without income during the Coronavirus pandemic.
He wrote: “In Bulgaria we say ‘It’s not a lot but it’s from the heart’ I pledge 20,000$ to any of my WWE extended family that are sitting at home without income. WE can’t do it without y’all. Production, security, etc. LOVE YALL.”
It was reported today that both Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke are currently under quarantine.
