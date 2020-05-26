Rusev Praises AEW Double or Nothing

Rusev praised AEW’s Double or Nothing PPV on his Twitch stream (h/t WrestlingInc) on Sunday.

“Speaking of wrestling though, last night was fun,” Rusev said. “I set my TV, my phone or whatever, and I watch a little bit of AEW. I don’t know if it’s legal to say. Is it legal to say? I’m looking at my lawyer. Is it legal to say? OK, I guess I can talk about it. It was fun man. It was fun especially that main event.”

“It was good,” he added. “I had fun watching it.”

Rusev was, of course, released by WWE last month and will become a free agent on July 18th.