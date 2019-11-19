Rusev Praises Tyson Fury for His Crown Jewel Performance, Says ‘He Took It Seriously’

– The Sun recently interviewed WWE Superstar Rusev, who had heavy praise for undefeated boxing champion Tyson Fury for his performance at WWE Crown Jewel last month. Below are some highlights.

Rusev on Tyson Fury: “I love chatting with Tyson, just his life story is so inspiring. I watch boxing as well so just to be able to see his journey, and now he’s spreading the word about God, he’s just amazing and we had a great chat backstage about it, we had a great time, he’s a great dude. He did great in his match. He took it seriously, he prepared, he went to the performance centre and actually got ready, so he didn’t just phone it in because he’s going to make ‘X’ amount of dollars. He wanted to do good and this is very applaudable.”

Rusev on if he continues to plan on supporting Fury: “Oh of course. 100%. I don’t like Wilder one bit. I don’t like his style, those big arms that he’s swinging left and rights. Personally I think he should have lost the first fight against Tyson Fury and I got the opportunity to talk to Tyson about this fight in the last round and he kinda led me step by step what happened and I was so blown away being able to talk to him about it. I was just a big fan, like a kid talking to him.”