Rusev Recalls Getting Into Chop War With Karl Anderson During Match In Japan

During a recent stream on his Twitch channel, the former Rusev recalled an incident in which he got into a “chop war” with Karl Anderson during a match in Japan. The WWE alumnus posted to Twitter after Anderson and Doc Gallows announced their signing with Impact Wrestling, congratulating the two and saying “Maybe you can do chops or something” to Anderson.

Some fans apparently took that as an intended slight, as if Rusev was saying Anderson could only do chops or the like. On his stream, Rusev explained that it wasn’t that at all and was an inside joke between them about a match when they got into a chop war when they weren’t sure what to do in the ring during a match in Japan. You can check out the highlights and video below:

On facing Gallows and Anderson in Japan: “We went to Japan one time. And it was — I think was a four-way tag match … me and Aiden [English], it’s the Good Brothers, it’s Harper and Rowan, and I think it was the Usos as well. So me being a student of the game, I don’t know what we did in the beginning, somebody did something at the beginning, and all of a sudden me and [Anderson] meet in the middle. And we haven’t talked about any of it, you know. We just didn’t know that we are going to be seeing each other in the ring. So me, I know that he was super over, you know, he’s very big in Japan, right? Everybody knows [Anderson] and Gallows in Japan. The’ve been there forever and paid their dues, and they killed everybody. Bullet Club and all that, which is fantastic.”

On calling the chop war in the ring: “So I go in and I see him. And I’m still kind of a heel but I’m a babyface. Because you know, the Rusev Day even though it’s early going. But he’s there. They kind of built the match around the Good Brothers because they deserved it. People would be excited to see them. They departed to WWE in two years or however, then they’re coming back.

“So I found myself in the ring with Karl Anderson. And I stare at him, and I’m like, ‘You wanna do some Japanese spots or something?’ He goes, ‘Sure, like what?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know, maybe chops or something. I’ll chop you first.’ [laughs] And there we go, chops, chops, chops, chops. And you know, he’s a babyface. Or even if he’s not, whatever, I put him over because he’s a good guy, it’s Japan and he’s come back. It was a beautiful thing, man, and that’s why we joke about it.”

On the Japanese style of chops: “Japanese spots, you know how you watch Japanese (wrestling) and they just chop each other till they bleed and eventually maybe somebody will bump or whatever. Yeah. And that’s how we started, with just chopping. It was very funny.”

