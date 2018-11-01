Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Rusev Reportedly Brought to Saudi Arabia For Crown Jewel, Punishment Martinez Making NXT Live Event Debut, Johnny Gargano Calls Out Aleister Black

November 1, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Rusev Raw

– According to Pwinsider.com (via Wrestling Inc), even though he doesn’t have a scheduled match, Rusev was reportedly brought to Saudi Arabia with the rest of the crew for Crown Jewel.

– Punishment Martinez is set to make his in-ring debut for the NXT brand at Friday’s live event in Ft. Pierce, Florida.

– Johnny Gargano posted the following on Twitter…

article topics

Larry Csonka
Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading