WWE News: Rusev Reportedly Brought to Saudi Arabia For Crown Jewel, Punishment Martinez Making NXT Live Event Debut, Johnny Gargano Calls Out Aleister Black
– According to Pwinsider.com (via Wrestling Inc), even though he doesn’t have a scheduled match, Rusev was reportedly brought to Saudi Arabia with the rest of the crew for Crown Jewel.
– Punishment Martinez is set to make his in-ring debut for the NXT brand at Friday’s live event in Ft. Pierce, Florida.
☠ Perfect day to announce this Friday punishment begins in @WWENXT ☠#NXTFortPierce#PrepareToBePunished
— Luis Martinez (@RealPunishment) October 31, 2018
– Johnny Gargano posted the following on Twitter…
Reasons, motives, or personal beliefs aside.. There will be a fight at TakeOver: War Games.. and after everything I've been through this past year I guarantee there's nothing you can do to me that life already hasn't.
BRING ME THE BLACK MASS. pic.twitter.com/rSlwkzT1tg
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) November 1, 2018