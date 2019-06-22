Rusev Responds to Time Off Rumors: ‘You Have Been Fed the Wrong Information Dirt Sheets’

– As previously reported by The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rusev has been off TV since WWE Super ShowDown 2019 because he asked for some time off, and he’s expected to return soon. Later in the week, it appears Rusev addressed the rumors on his Twitter account, which you can see below, stating that the information was wrong.

Rusev wrote, “You have been fed the wrong information, Dirt sheets.” On June 19, when a fan asked what Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura do on Tuesday, responded with the following statement, “I went to a baseball game @nashvillesounds.” Additionally, when a fan asked him if he was was frustrated about seeing Shane McMahon on TV instead of him, he wrote, “I’m not. It’s normal. He is the bosses son.”

Also, his wife Lana was at the MTV Movie & TV Awards last weekend.

You have been fed the wrong information, Dirt sheets. — Here comes THE PUSH (@RusevBUL) June 21, 2019

I’m not. It’s normal. He is the bosses son. https://t.co/kbkEUTqAPL — Here comes THE PUSH (@RusevBUL) June 19, 2019