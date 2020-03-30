wrestling / News
Rusev Reveals Bald Look
March 30, 2020 | Posted by
– Rusev has revealed a new bald look as he sits on the sidelines and waits for his television return. Rusev hasn’t been on WWE television since February 17 when he teamed with Humberto Carrillo in a loss to Bobby Lashley and Angel Garza. He was scheduled to compete at WWE Super ShowDown, but was pulled the week of the event.
In the meantime, he has decided to shave his head.
#Rusev's new bald look! 😁 pic.twitter.com/kNF4Xv1APx
— WWE Business (@wwebusiness1) March 30, 2020
“bald rusev isn’t real, he can’t hurt you”
Bald Rusev: pic.twitter.com/lYMwL8bpZy
— Robbie (@rebelnakamura) March 30, 2020
