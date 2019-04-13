Rusev Appears To Take Shot At Sasha Banks Over Recent Reports About Her Being Unhappy with WWE

Rusev recently tweeted what appears to be a shot Sasha Banks over reports that she is unhappy with WWE, saying “Botch Master is unhappy! Be gone”

Botch Master is unhappy! Be gone — All Might Big Rüs (@RusevBUL) April 12, 2019

This follows a storm of news surrounding Sasha Banks including that she reportedly tried to quit WWE over WrestleMania 35 weekend, cancelled a scheduled appearance on The Wendy Williams Show at the last minute, unfollowed WWE and followed AEW on Twitter, her husband tweeting a cryptic message that seemed to be about Banks, and that her and Bayley made it known backstage that they were unhappy about losing the Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 35.