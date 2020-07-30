Rusev Says He Is Done With Wrestling, Remembers Last Conversation With Vince McMahon

Wrestling Inc reports that during a recent stream on Twitch, Rusev announced that he is done with wrestling and plans to make streaming video games his current focus.

He said: “I’m done. I’m done, man. I’m just enjoying my Twitch. I’m a professional Twitcher, YouTuber, and content creator. I’m not a wrestler anymore. Can I be your favorite streamer?”

He also spoke about the last conversation he had with Vince McMahon, which he said was through text. He added: “I texted Vince, I haven’t talked to him. I texted him, it was a nice conversation.“