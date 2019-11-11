Rusev Says He’ll Go Back To Saudi Arabia Because He Makes A Lot Of Money

In an interview with The Sun, Rusev said that in spite of recent issues that left WWE stars stranded there, he plans on going back to Saudi Arabia. Here are highlights:

On his tweet about prayers during the delay: “The frustration just grew by each hour and me asking for prayers is nothing new. My father is a pastor, I’m a believer in God, Jesus Christ, our saviour, so I always ask for prayers just because I wanted to go home, not because we were held hostage. I don’t think anyone in their rightful mind is going to hold 170 people, American citizens, hostage, I don’t think that’ll reflect well anywhere.”

On returning to Saudi Arabia: “I make a lot of money, I will definitely go back. I love it, I love every single trip that we do there, I love how we break barriers with women wrestling there and Lana being able to go. I think it’s a great victory for the company, not just for that, but to open new doors and new opportunities to develop further, it’s just amazing. It’s a great opportunity for us to be ambassadors for entertainers.”