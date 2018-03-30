Rusev Says Lana Can Win The Women’s Championship

– Rusev recently spoke with The Indian Express, here are the highlights…

On the meaning of “Rusev Day”: “It’s more than a cool catchphrase- it’s a mentality and it’s celebrating yourself every day. People understand it and they feel the of passion behind it and that is why the amazing response. I’m an artist and I have a lot more to offer in this business. I’m not a one-dimensional character. I feel like the WWE Universe sees that and understands it and they’re behind it right now.”

On Aiden English: “He’s a blessing in disguise. He is so good, so talented- he is on another level. When were put together it was supposed to be a joke but they gave us lemons and we turned into lemonade [laughs].”

If Lana can win the Women’s Championship: “Of course she can. In the women’s division, she has the best in-ring psychology. She just has to push and one day she will click and that will be great.”