Various News: Rusev Sends Out an Inspirational Rusev Day Message. Charlotte Taunts Billie Kay
June 21, 2018
– Rusev sent out the following Rusev Day message to his fans via Twitter…
You can be a grown man/woman and be a bully !! Don’t be a bully be a star specially on #RusevDay
— Rusev (@RusevBUL) June 21, 2018
– Charlotte posted the following message to Billie Kay…
Dear Billie:
My best friend beat up your best friend.
Sincerely,
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 20, 2018
– Here is a TNA classic moment, featuring Magnus (Nick Aldis) going through a table…