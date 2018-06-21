Various News: Rusev Sends Out an Inspirational Rusev Day Message. Charlotte Taunts Billie Kay

– Rusev sent out the following Rusev Day message to his fans via Twitter…

You can be a grown man/woman and be a bully !! Don’t be a bully be a star specially on #RusevDay — Rusev (@RusevBUL) June 21, 2018

– Charlotte posted the following message to Billie Kay…

Dear Billie: My best friend beat up your best friend. Sincerely, 👸🏼 https://t.co/PpbLEv8Ije — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 20, 2018

– Here is a TNA classic moment, featuring Magnus (Nick Aldis) going through a table…

