Various News: Rusev Sends Out an Inspirational Rusev Day Message. Charlotte Taunts Billie Kay

June 21, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
rusev WWE MITB

– Rusev sent out the following Rusev Day message to his fans via Twitter…

– Charlotte posted the following message to Billie Kay…

– Here is a TNA classic moment, featuring Magnus (Nick Aldis) going through a table…

Larry Csonka

