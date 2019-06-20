Rusev on Shane McMahon Getting Pushed on WWE TV, Says He’s Not a WWE Employee

– As previously reported, Rusev has been off TV recently because he’s taking some time off. Earlier on his Twitter account, Rusev responded to a fan question asking him if it’s frustrating to see Shane McMahon on TV instead of him. Rusev responded, “I’m not. It’s normal. He is the bosses son.”

After another fan responded to his tweet writing, “Seeing WWE employees just openly dunk on the product sure is a thing that happens now,” Rusev responded with the following: “I’m not an employee ….” You can check out that series of tweets Rusev shared below.

I’m not. It’s normal. He is the bosses son. https://t.co/kbkEUTqAPL — Here comes THE PUSH (@RusevBUL) June 19, 2019

I’m not an employee …. https://t.co/b9N6XQ9wVz — Here comes THE PUSH (@RusevBUL) June 20, 2019

I went to a baseball game @nashvillesounds https://t.co/G2dzH1gDOi — Here comes THE PUSH (@RusevBUL) June 20, 2019