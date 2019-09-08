wrestling / News

Various News: Rusev Shows Off His New Mustache, Adam Cole Has A Sweet Arcade Cabinet, Madison Rayne Stands Up For Kiera Hogan

September 7, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Rusev doesn’t stay with a particular look for very long, and it seems he’s changed it yet again. He posted a photo to Instagram showing that he’s currently sporting a mustache. Whether or not he keeps it when he returns to TV (whenever that happens) remains to be seen. His last appearance for WWE was on June 7 at Super Showdown.

– Adam Cole is still working on his “game cave”, as you can see by the photo of his new arcade cabinet below.

– Madison Rayne stood up for Kiera Hogan on Twitter, which you can see in the tweet below.

