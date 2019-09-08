wrestling / News
Various News: Rusev Shows Off His New Mustache, Adam Cole Has A Sweet Arcade Cabinet, Madison Rayne Stands Up For Kiera Hogan
– Rusev doesn’t stay with a particular look for very long, and it seems he’s changed it yet again. He posted a photo to Instagram showing that he’s currently sporting a mustache. Whether or not he keeps it when he returns to TV (whenever that happens) remains to be seen. His last appearance for WWE was on June 7 at Super Showdown.
– Adam Cole is still working on his “game cave”, as you can see by the photo of his new arcade cabinet below.
Who has 2 thumbs and is building one sweet #GameCave…that’s right. This guy. Being the greatest #NXTChampion certainly has its perks. #AdamColeBayBay #UndisputedERA @GrandPOOBear pic.twitter.com/wYbJTsyjkK
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) September 7, 2019
– Madison Rayne stood up for Kiera Hogan on Twitter, which you can see in the tweet below.
No, Impact Twitter guy, you don’t “NEED clarification” on my business. Thanks. @HoganKnowsBest3 is a STAR and she’s going to give @TenilleDashwood the welcome she deserves… and then buy her better sunglasses because Kiera’s classy like that. https://t.co/2NbmLcg1xS
— Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) September 7, 2019
