WWE News: Rusev Shows Off New Look On Instagram, Dark Match Before Last Night’s Smackdown, Mick Foley Praises Buddy Murphy

– Rusev is completely clean shaven again, which he revealed in a post on Instagram. You can see the photo below.

– The dark match before last night’s episode of Smackdown featured Samoa Joe vs. Ali, in a match that Joe won.

– Mick Foley watched last night’s Smackdown and joined the Buddy Murphy bandwagon, praising Murphy for his recent string of matches.

He wrote: ““Watching #SmackDown on DVR, so I’m a little late to the pardukey, but @WWE_Murphy is the real deal, isn’t he? Two great performances in a row is no fluke.”