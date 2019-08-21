wrestling / News
WWE News: Rusev Shows Off New Look On Instagram, Dark Match Before Last Night’s Smackdown, Mick Foley Praises Buddy Murphy
August 21, 2019 | Posted by
– Rusev is completely clean shaven again, which he revealed in a post on Instagram. You can see the photo below.
– The dark match before last night’s episode of Smackdown featured Samoa Joe vs. Ali, in a match that Joe won.
– Mick Foley watched last night’s Smackdown and joined the Buddy Murphy bandwagon, praising Murphy for his recent string of matches.
He wrote: ““Watching #SmackDown on DVR, so I’m a little late to the pardukey, but @WWE_Murphy is the real deal, isn’t he? Two great performances in a row is no fluke.”
Watching #SmackDown on DVR, so I’m a little late to the pardukey, but @WWE_Murphy is the real deal, isn’t he? Two great performances in a row is no fluke. https://t.co/U1RPAtAXhr
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 21, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Congratulates NXT on USA Network Announcement, Britt Baker and Matt Jackson Comment
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Nearly Leaving WCW in 1999 Just Before He Was Sent Home
- Bruce Prichard Says Undertaker Offered to Put JBL Over Clean at SummerSlam 2004, Why They Didn’t Do It
- Sasha Banks After Raw Attack: ‘You Know You’re That ***** When You Cause All This Conversation’