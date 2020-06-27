wrestling / News

Rusev Teaches Lana How to Play Shovel Knight

June 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Rusev Lana Smackdown 10218

– What a glorious way to spend Rusev Day with your significant other. Former WWE Superstar Rusev (aka Miro) released a new video where he plays video games with Lana, in particular, Shovel Knight. You can check out that video below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Lana, Rusev, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading