Rusev Teaches Lana How to Play Shovel Knight
June 27, 2020 | Posted by
– What a glorious way to spend Rusev Day with your significant other. Former WWE Superstar Rusev (aka Miro) released a new video where he plays video games with Lana, in particular, Shovel Knight. You can check out that video below:
