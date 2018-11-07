Various News: Video From WWE Germany Tryouts, New UpUpDownDown, Rusev Upset About Survivor Series Exclusion

– On last night’s WWE Smackdown, the Smackdown men’s Survivor Series team was set (Shane McMahon, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Samoa Joe, and Rey Mysterio) and Rusev is not pleased with it at all…

Interesting i beat Bryan and Miz and yet they are captains and i can’t even make the roster. NOT EVEN QUALIFYING MATCH!!! — Rusev (@RusevBUL) November 7, 2018

– Here is video from the WWE tryouts in Cologne, Germany that wrapped up today. As noted, the tryouts were ran by WWE Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom, Robbie Brookside, Sarah Stock, Marcel Barthel, & Fabian Aichner.



– Here is a new edition of UpUpDownDown…