Various News: Video From WWE Germany Tryouts, New UpUpDownDown, Rusev Upset About Survivor Series Exclusion

November 7, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– On last night’s WWE Smackdown, the Smackdown men’s Survivor Series team was set (Shane McMahon, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Samoa Joe, and Rey Mysterio) and Rusev is not pleased with it at all…

– Here is video from the WWE tryouts in Cologne, Germany that wrapped up today. As noted, the tryouts were ran by WWE Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom, Robbie Brookside, Sarah Stock, Marcel Barthel, & Fabian Aichner.

– Here is a new edition of UpUpDownDown…

