wrestling / News
Rusev Appears In Vignette On Raw, Says He Found Himself During Time Away From WWE
April 28, 2025 | Posted by
Rusev appeared in a new vignette on WWE Raw, detailing how he found and redeemed himself during his time away from WWE. The Redeemer appeared on Monday’s show in a video where he said that he once had it all but fell into the abyss after he left WWE.
Rusev said he found and fixed himself in that abyss and is free now, noting, “I will hunt the flawed, the arrogant, and those who waste their talent like I did.” He vowed to fix his opponents much like he fixed himself.
More Trending Stories
- Konnan Explains Why WWE Acquiring AAA Is a Positive Move, Says He Will Be Part of WWE’s Creative Team
- Tony Khan Says Jon Moxley’s Nail Bat Spot Helped Drive Box Office For AEW
- Bishop Dyer Says Gable Steveson Rubbed People Wrong in NXT
- Arn Anderson On The Greatest Tag Teams Not In the WWE Hall of Fame