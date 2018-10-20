WWE News: Rusev vs. Aiden English Set for Smackdown Next Week, Cody Rhodes and Lance Storm Address Finn Balor Opening a House Show, and Clip of Batista Interrupting Goldberg vs. Shawn Michaels in 2003

– It looks like Tuesday is going to be a very happy Rusev Day for Rusev. WWE has announced that Rusev will face Aiden English in a one-on-one match for next week’s episode of Smackdown Live. You can check out the announcement below.

– As previously reported, WWE held a Raw brand house show last night in Bangor, Maine. In the opening match, Baron Corbin defeated Finn Balor. On Twitter, a fan expressed displeasure for Balor opening the show. Later on, Cody Rhodes and Lance Storm weighed in, explaining why being in the opening match is not such a bad deal. You can check out that exchange below.

It's a fucking disgrace that @FinnBalor is opening up house shows. Top 5 in the world and you've got him opening fucking house shows. This man deserves better. @CodyRhodes set this man free, please. For all wrestling fans. — Drew Kirkham (@Kirkham24) October 20, 2018

Opening match is sometimes one of the more coveted spots on the card. Bunch of responsibility too…and for the biggest wrestling company in the world as well. https://t.co/XDgM6MdiIl — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 20, 2018

I used to ask to be the opener. If I’m not the Main Event that’s my favourite spot. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) October 20, 2018

Is it fair to say opening spot is fun because the fans are full of energy and your match can set the tone for the rest of the show? — Old Wrestling Pics (@OldWrestlingPic) October 20, 2018

That’s a big part of it yes — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) October 20, 2018

– WWE released a vintage Raw clip from the October 20, 2003 edition of Raw. The clip shows Batista returning to run in on the Goldberg vs. Shawn Michaels match. You can check out that clip in the player below.