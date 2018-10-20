Quantcast

 

WWE News: Rusev vs. Aiden English Set for Smackdown Next Week, Cody Rhodes and Lance Storm Address Finn Balor Opening a House Show, and Clip of Batista Interrupting Goldberg vs. Shawn Michaels in 2003

October 20, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Rusev

– It looks like Tuesday is going to be a very happy Rusev Day for Rusev. WWE has announced that Rusev will face Aiden English in a one-on-one match for next week’s episode of Smackdown Live. You can check out the announcement below.

As previously reported, WWE held a Raw brand house show last night in Bangor, Maine. In the opening match, Baron Corbin defeated Finn Balor. On Twitter, a fan expressed displeasure for Balor opening the show. Later on, Cody Rhodes and Lance Storm weighed in, explaining why being in the opening match is not such a bad deal. You can check out that exchange below.

– WWE released a vintage Raw clip from the October 20, 2003 edition of Raw. The clip shows Batista returning to run in on the Goldberg vs. Shawn Michaels match. You can check out that clip in the player below.

Aiden English, Finn Balor, Rusev, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

