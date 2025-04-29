wrestling / News

Rusev vs. Otis & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

April 28, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 5-5-25 Image Credit: WWE

The first matches have been announced for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. The following bouts are official for the episode, which airs next Monday live on Netflix:

* Rusev vs. Otis
* JD McDonagh vs. Penta

