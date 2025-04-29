wrestling / News
Rusev vs. Otis & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
April 28, 2025 | Posted by
The first matches have been announced for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. The following bouts are official for the episode, which airs next Monday live on Netflix:
* Rusev vs. Otis
* JD McDonagh vs. Penta
