WWE News: Rusev Wants WWE To Sign Flip Gordon, Triple H on WWE Returning Home For Wrestlemania 35, Asuka Teases Match With Alexa Bliss

March 19, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Rusev said that WWE should sign Flip Gordon. Gordon recently used the “Rusev Day” line during a pre-match promo at an event in California.

– Asuka posted the following on Twitter to hype her match with Alexa Bliss tonight.

– After the announcement that Wrestlemania 35 will take place at the MetLife Stadium, Triple H commented on WWE returning home to the New York area.

