WWE News: Rusev Wants WWE To Sign Flip Gordon, Triple H on WWE Returning Home For Wrestlemania 35, Asuka Teases Match With Alexa Bliss
– In a post on Twitter, Rusev said that WWE should sign Flip Gordon. Gordon recently used the “Rusev Day” line during a pre-match promo at an event in California.
RUSEV DAY #KickRocks @TheFlipGordon @Jordan_Devlin1 pic.twitter.com/ONEClPpMWY
— YMF (@Lit_Flair) March 18, 2018
Sign him WWE https://t.co/OpiLiT1iiC
— RusevFromRusevDay (@RusevBUL) March 19, 2018
– Asuka posted the following on Twitter to hype her match with Alexa Bliss tonight.
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) March 19, 2018
– After the announcement that Wrestlemania 35 will take place at the MetLife Stadium, Triple H commented on WWE returning home to the New York area.
Having @WrestleMania in the NY/NJ area means a lot of things, but most importantly, it means @WWE is home.
Excited to return to @MLStadium next year for #WM35. pic.twitter.com/MQD0vB4r8a
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 16, 2018