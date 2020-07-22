Rusev Reveals Who WWE Wrestlers Decided Is the Sexiest Male Wrestler

On a recent video for his Twitch channel, Rusev discussed how once during an overseas trip in Europe, he and other WWE stars discussed who is the most sexy WWE star, with Randy Orton winning. Highlights are below.

“The nominees, I believe, I think it was Randy Orton, I think it was Jeff Hardy, no, we were talking about who is the most sexy, probably, maybe that’s what it was. I don’t know, something of that degree. So yeah, I think it was Randy, I think it was Jeff, I think Shin, because we were thinking about Shin in Japan, he’s like a God, and probably all the girls throw themselves at him. And that’s why we were thinking about Randy and Jeff, they’re very good looking men, and everybody desires them. So we were just trying to figure out, who is the most desirable, or the most sexiest, or whatever. I think it was something like that. And I think Randy won, because men and women want Randy Orton.”

