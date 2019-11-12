Rusev Says His Storyline With Lana and Lashley Is the Hottest One Going in WWE, Claims He’s ‘Having a Blast With It’

– The Sun recently interviewed WWE Superstar Rusev, who addressed his controversial WWE storyline with his real-life wife, Lana, and Bobby Lashley. Below are some highlights.

Rusev on how the storyline has been a collaboration with WWE officials: “It’s a collaboration. There’s adjustments that we make, but that’s just life. We’re committed to our characters on TV, so we just have to make slight adjustments, but we’re professionals and we’re coping with it.”

Rusev on how it’s the best current storyline in WWE: “It’s great. I think we are in the best storyline currently going on and the best storyline that’s been around for years. It’s getting a lot of views and a lot of eyes on it. Some people like it, some people love it, but at the end of the day, it’s the hottest storyline going on.”

Rusev on having a blast with what he’s given: “My goal is to be healthy, that’s my first-and-foremost. It doesn’t matter about storylines or things like that. One day you ride a tank but the next day, you do nothing but main event dark matches so it’s a big wave, you just gotta ride the wave and do the best with anything that is given to you. You gotta enjoy everything you do, and you gotta control what you can control because some things you can’t, and there’s no point being mad so whatever I can control, I do, and if not, I’m just having a blast with it.”

Rusev on a female Superstar he would team up with: “It’s gotta be Asuka. She’s definitely my favourite women superstar and I think she’s the best on the roster. I can also practice my Japanese with her, so it’s a double win. I started lessons this year because I’ve always got to improve myself in some shape or form.”