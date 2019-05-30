wrestling / News

Rusev Tweets That He’s Still WWE TV Champion

May 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Rusev Smackdown 12-25-18

– WWE Superstar Rusev was back at it today on social media, and he noted on Twitter today that he is still the self-declared WWE TV champion. He made this declaration back in 2016, which you can see below. Rusev wrote on Twitter today, “Y’all have new titles but forgot that I’m still TV CHAMP #AndStill #TvChamp.”

