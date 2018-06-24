WWE News: Rusev and Xavier Woods Trade Twitter Insults, Photo From Live Event in Albuquerque

– Rusev shared a photo on Twitter earlier, where he thanked Xavier Woods for being there with him throughout his career before he expects to win the WWE world title at Extreme Rules. The photos in Rusev’s tweet show him beating up Woods. You can check out Rusev’s tweet and Xavier Woods’ response below.

I want to thank Woods for being there since The BEGINNING . NXT RAW SMACKDOWN PPV WRESTLEMANIA #ANDNEW pic.twitter.com/gfkhOjxl1h — Rusev (@RusevBUL) June 23, 2018

Oh wow…. Apparently the number one contender @RusevBUL is out here subtweeting me. I'm surprised he even has time for twitter in between throwing fish at his wife and yelling the phrase he bit from us #HappyRusevDay pic.twitter.com/aTYx4t4bHx — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) June 24, 2018

– WWE released a photo from a live event in Albuquerque, New Mexico with a fan that brought a poster that had some artwork. The artwork depicted the women Superstars of the Smackdown Live brand. You can check out the photo below.