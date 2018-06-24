Quantcast

 

WWE News: Rusev and Xavier Woods Trade Twitter Insults, Photo From Live Event in Albuquerque

June 24, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Rusev shared a photo on Twitter earlier, where he thanked Xavier Woods for being there with him throughout his career before he expects to win the WWE world title at Extreme Rules. The photos in Rusev’s tweet show him beating up Woods. You can check out Rusev’s tweet and Xavier Woods’ response below.

– WWE released a photo from a live event in Albuquerque, New Mexico with a fan that brought a poster that had some artwork. The artwork depicted the women Superstars of the Smackdown Live brand. You can check out the photo below.

