Rusev and Zack Ryder On How They Found Out About Being Released

Rusev and Zack Ryder have both confirmed how they ultimately found out about their WWE releases. Rusev was asked by a fan on Twitter on Wednesday how he got fired and replied, “By receiving a text to call the office.”

Ryder then replied to that, Ryder chimed in as you can see below. Both Ryder and Rusev were part of the April 15th releases.

By receiving a text to call the office https://t.co/7tuDqWoy51 — Miro (@RusevBUL) May 20, 2020