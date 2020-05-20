wrestling / News

Rusev and Zack Ryder On How They Found Out About Being Released

May 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rusev and Zack Ryder have both confirmed how they ultimately found out about their WWE releases. Rusev was asked by a fan on Twitter on Wednesday how he got fired and replied, “By receiving a text to call the office.”

Ryder then replied to that, Ryder chimed in as you can see below. Both Ryder and Rusev were part of the April 15th releases.

