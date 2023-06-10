Rush and Bestia del Ring Have Quit AAA, Rush Says He’s Totally Independent

In a post on Facebook, Rush announced that he and his father, Bestia del Ring, have quit AAA and are now ‘totally independent.’

Rush and LA Park were set to team up at Triplemania in Tijuana next month to face Sam Adonis and Psycho Clown. The losing team was set to face each other at the Mexico City Triplemania event in a mask vs. hair match. Luchablog noted that while the July event’s main event of El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Kenny Omega is big outside of Mexico, the Rush match (and the possibility of Rush vs. Park) was the draw in Mexico.

However, this doesn’t mean Rush will be able to wrestle at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II. AAA talent are generally not permitted to work those kinds of events due to an arrangement NJPW has with CMLL.

Rush has been a part of the AEW roster since signing back in September.

