Rush and Bestia del Ring Have Quit AAA, Rush Says He’s Totally Independent
In a post on Facebook, Rush announced that he and his father, Bestia del Ring, have quit AAA and are now ‘totally independent.’
Rush and LA Park were set to team up at Triplemania in Tijuana next month to face Sam Adonis and Psycho Clown. The losing team was set to face each other at the Mexico City Triplemania event in a mask vs. hair match. Luchablog noted that while the July event’s main event of El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Kenny Omega is big outside of Mexico, the Rush match (and the possibility of Rush vs. Park) was the draw in Mexico.
However, this doesn’t mean Rush will be able to wrestle at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II. AAA talent are generally not permitted to work those kinds of events due to an arrangement NJPW has with CMLL.
Rush has been a part of the AEW roster since signing back in September.
On Facebook, Rush announced he and his father have quit AAA immediately and are back to being independents. https://t.co/BKbzoKv0Fe pic.twitter.com/817nCvqk9u
— luchablog (@luchablog) June 10, 2023
Rush was scheduled to team with LA Park against Psycho Clown & Sam Adonis in Tijuana, where the losing team would have a hair vs mask match in August.
Omega/Vikingo is a big outside of Mexico, but that tag match (and the possibility of Park/Rush) was the big ticket seller
— luchablog (@luchablog) June 10, 2023
— luchablog (@luchablog) June 10, 2023
