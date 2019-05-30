Rush and Dragon Lee vs. Briscoes Set For Best in the World TV Taping

– The Briscoes are set to battle Rush and Dragon Lee at ROH’s Best in the World international TV taping next month. ROH announced the match for the Philadelphia show, which takes place on June 29th at the 2300 Arena. The full announcement is below:

SIBLINGS SHOWDOWN: RUSH AND DRAGON LEE SQUARE OFF WITH BRISCOES IN PHILADELPHIA

Brothers RUSH and Dragon Lee are making an extremely rare appearance as a tag team on U.S. soil, and their opponents will be one of the greatest brother teams of all time, Jay and Mark Briscoe.

The first-time-ever match-up between the two sets of siblings goes down at the Best in the World international television taping at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Saturday, June 29.

RUSH and Lee are both at the top of their game in singles competition. RUSH has yet to be pinned or forced to submit since signing with ROH, scoring victories over the likes of Dalton Castle, Bandido, Mark Haskins and Silas Young. Lee, RUSH’s younger brother, is the reigning IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, having won the title in a Triple Threat Match at G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden on April 6.

RUSH and Lee have had a lot of success together in traditional tag and trios matches in Mexico, but when it comes to tag team success, few teams in pro wrestling history can touch the Briscoes. Jay and Mark Briscoe have held the ROH World Tag Team Titles a record 10 times, and they are hot on the trail of reigning champions The Guerrillas of Destiny.

The Briscoes don’t want to get derailed by RUSH and Lee, who undoubtedly would love to have a victory over the Briscoes on their already impressive resumes.

Which of these superstar brother teams will prevail in Philadelphia? Join us live to find out!

ROH PRESENTS BEST IN THE WORLD (INTERNATIONAL TV TAPING)

SATURDAY, JUNE 29TH

BELL TIME @ 6:00 PM EASTERN

2300 ARENA

2300 SOUTH SWANSON STREET

PHILADELPHIA, PA 19148