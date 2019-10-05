Rush and Jeff Cobb To Team Up On ROH Honor United Tour

Ring of Honor has announced that RUSH and Jeff Cobb will team up on the ROH Honor United UK tour to take on Villain Enterprises’ PCO and Brody King. The match happens in Newport, Wales on October 26. Here’s a press release:

HUGE TAG MATCH PITS RUSH AND JEFF COBB AGAINST PCO AND BRODY KING IN NEWPORT

Four of the toughest, hardest-hitting competitors in ROH will be in the ring together when new ROH World Champion RUSH and Jeff Cobb join forces to face Villain Enterprises’ PCO and Brody King on the Honor United UK tour stop in Newport, Wales on Oct. 26.

All of these men are main event-level competitors. RUSH is undefeated in ROH, and Cobb — a former ROH World Television Champion — has only suffered one pinfall loss since signing with ROH more than a year ago.

King and PCO are former ROH World Tag Team Champions and are two-thirds of the current ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions along with Marty Scurll. PCO also has been pinned just once in ROH.

In a preview of what fans can expect in this match, Cobb defeated King in an outstanding, high-impact encounter on the Death Before Dishonor pre-show on Sept. 27.

Another element to this match is that it takes place the night before RUSH is scheduled to defend his title (if he is still champion) against Cobb. Can RUSH and Cobb work together for one night knowing they will be competing for the rich’s prize in the sport 24 hours later?

Join us live in person or streaming for HonorClub to experience Honor United from Newport!

ROH PRESENTS HONOR UNITED

SATURDAY, OCT. 26, 5:30 P.M. LOCAL TIME

THE NEWPORT CENTRE

1 KINGSWAY

NEWPORT, WALES

PURCHASE TICKETS

ALREADY SIGNED:

ROH WORLD CHAMPION RUSH & JEFF COBB vs. VILLAIN ENTERPRISES’ PCO & BRODY KING

MATT TAVEN vs. JOE HENDRY

LIFEBLOOD’S BANDIDO & TRACY WILLIAMS vs. VILLAIN ENTERPRISES’ MARTY SCURLL & FLIP GORDON

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS JAY & MARK BRISCOE vs. AUSSIE OPEN (KYLE FLETCHER & MARK DAVIS)

SIGNED TO APPEAR:

JAY LETHAL

DALTON CASTLE

AND MORE!