Rush Calls Dralistico During AEW Dynamite, Dralistico Says He’s ‘Ready’

December 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Dralistico Image Credit: Twitter

– During last night’s AEW Dynamite, Rush posted a video showing assistant Jose calling Rush’s brother, Dralistico. Rush then comes over and tells him, “It’s time!” Dralistico then responds, “I’m ready! Let’s f***ing go!” You can view that clip below.

Dralistico, Rush (Wrestler), Jeffrey Harris

