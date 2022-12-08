wrestling / News
Rush Calls Dralistico During AEW Dynamite, Dralistico Says He’s ‘Ready’
– During last night’s AEW Dynamite, Rush posted a video showing assistant Jose calling Rush’s brother, Dralistico. Rush then comes over and tells him, “It’s time!” Dralistico then responds, “I’m ready! Let’s f***ing go!” You can view that clip below.
WE ARE READY @JoseAssistant @Pres10Vance @DRALISTICO_LFI @AEW #AEWDynamite #aew#LFI#AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/xG5cBpSnpm
— Rush oficial (@rushtoroblanco) December 8, 2022
