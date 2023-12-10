– As previously reported, WWE NXT Superstar Dragon Lee won the NXT North American Championship last night at NXT Deadline, beating Dominik Mysterio in an impromptu match, as Dragon Lee was a last-minute replacement for Wes Lee. After the match, AEW star Rush congratulated his real-life brother and former stablemate on the win via social media.

Rush wrote, “congratulations brother, you deserve it, the fruit and reward of work and discipline, I am very proud of you, I love you HERMANO #MuñozDynasty #HermanosMuñoz.”

This marks the first WWE title win of Dragon Lee’s career. He signed with the company a little under a year ago.