Rush Congratulates Brother Dragon Lee Following Title Win at WWE NXT Deadline

December 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NXT Deadline Dragon Lee Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, WWE NXT Superstar Dragon Lee won the NXT North American Championship last night at NXT Deadline, beating Dominik Mysterio in an impromptu match, as Dragon Lee was a last-minute replacement for Wes Lee. After the match, AEW star Rush congratulated his real-life brother and former stablemate on the win via social media.

Rush wrote, “congratulations brother, you deserve it, the fruit and reward of work and discipline, I am very proud of you, I love you HERMANO #MuñozDynasty #HermanosMuñoz.”

This marks the first WWE title win of Dragon Lee’s career. He signed with the company a little under a year ago.

