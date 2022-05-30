wrestling / News
RUSH Debuts In AEW, Aligns With Andrade El Idolo At AEW Double Or Nothing
RUSH has arrived in AEW, with the former ROH World Champion appearing in a segment with Andrade El Idolo at AEW Double Or Nothing. RUSH appeared in a vignette where El Idolo said he was being tired of associating with losers and noted he had a new business partner, which ended up being RUSH.
The two are former stablemates from Los Ingobernables in CMLL. RUSH has been out of action since last August due to a knee injury.
Our ongoing Double or Nothing 2022 coverage is here.
.@AndradeElIdolo introduces his "New Business Partner", #Rush to #AEW!
Get #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT Two huge matches left; there's still time to order! pic.twitter.com/bAUiYteCIj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Mandy Rose & Indi Hartwell in Bikinis, Gunther Top Superstar Instagram Photos
- Chris Jericho On Why He Doesn’t Work ‘Nostalgia Hour’ Matches In AEW
- Lance Storm Thinks Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Fell Victim to WWE’s ‘All or Nothing’ Mentality
- Note On Why WWE Pulled Sasha Banks and Naomi Merchandise Following Suspension, They Are Reportedly Not Being Paid