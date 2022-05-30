RUSH Debuts In AEW, Aligns With Andrade El Idolo At AEW Double Or Nothing

RUSH has arrived in AEW, with the former ROH World Champion appearing in a segment with Andrade El Idolo at AEW Double Or Nothing. RUSH appeared in a vignette where El Idolo said he was being tired of associating with losers and noted he had a new business partner, which ended up being RUSH.

The two are former stablemates from Los Ingobernables in CMLL. RUSH has been out of action since last August due to a knee injury.

