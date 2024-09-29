wrestling / News

RUSH, Dralistico and The Beast Mortos Form Alliance on AEW Collision Grand Slam

September 28, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

La Faccion Ingobernable may be back in AEW, as RUSH, Dralistico and The Beast Mortos formed an alliance on Collision. The latter two had a match with Hologram, who ended up winning their triple threat encounter. After the match, Mortos and Dralistico attacked Hologram, before RUSH came out. The three then raised their fists in solidarity.

