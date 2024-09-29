wrestling / News
RUSH, Dralistico and The Beast Mortos Form Alliance on AEW Collision Grand Slam
September 28, 2024 | Posted by
La Faccion Ingobernable may be back in AEW, as RUSH, Dralistico and The Beast Mortos formed an alliance on Collision. The latter two had a match with Hologram, who ended up winning their triple threat encounter. After the match, Mortos and Dralistico attacked Hologram, before RUSH came out. The three then raised their fists in solidarity.
What is RUSH up to?
Watch #AEWCollision Grand Slam on TNT!@rushtoroblanco | @BeastMortos | @DRALISTICO_LFI | #Hologram pic.twitter.com/YCXSKtkMsR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 29, 2024