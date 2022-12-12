wrestling / News
RUSH ‘Fined & Suspended’ For ROH Final Battle Actions
RUSH attacked a referee at ROH Final Battle, and Jose the Assistant says they have been fined and suspended for the whole incident. Saturday’s PPV saw RUSH and Dralistico lose to Blake Christian and AR Fox despite Dralistico seemingly kicking out of Fox’s pin, and after the match the two attacked the winners with RUSH also laying into the ref.
Jose posted to Twitter on Sunday to note:
“RUSH “assaulted” a Referee
We got fined $$ for using chairs
We’ve been SUSPENDED for a week by #AEW
Preston didn’t get too involved and isn’t suspended.
You can’t fool the fans, they know the match ending was BULLSHIT.
#ROHFinalBattle #LaFaccionIngobernable”
