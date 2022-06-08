Rush Gives An Update On His Contract Status With AEW

Last month, Rush made his AEW debut at Double or Nothing, appearing in a backstage segment with Andrade el Idolo. He hasn’t made an appearance since. In an interview with Lucha Libre Online (via Wrestling Inc), Rush said that he is still in talks with AEW and hasn’t actually signed a contract with them yet.

He said: “I am grateful to Tony Khan for giving me the opportunity. We are still under talks and negotiations. For now, there are just dates (not a full-time contract). I already did the first jump (step), which is being in the PPV, and not just a segment, but they gave it the value that both Rush and Andrade have. They left that promo for the end. Nobody expected it, not even my own family. For now, my objective is AEW. I am now in AEW and I want to face the biggest names. I want everything! I am not going for the minimum. You name it! CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, (Jon) Moxley, Samoa Joe, the best they have (to offer). Imagine Rush vs Samoa Joe. There’s a lot of material. Bryan Danielson vs Toro Blanco Rush, two ex ROH World Champions against each other. There’s Moxley, which they state is the most extreme one. They need to see a real Mexican badass. A lot of people have requested this match… Rush vs. Kenny Omega. We can finally have that match.“