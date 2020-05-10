Various News: Rush Jr. Wins More Gold in New ROH Video, New Impact Wrestling Backstage Video, GTA-Style Meme of Sammy Guevara Clip

– ROH released a new video today where Rush Jr. won some more gold. Also, there was a “Happy Hour” segment where the Bouncers got more than they bargained for from Session Moth Martina. You can check out that video below.

– Impact Wrestling released a new IMPACT Wrestling Backstage video showing Madman Fulton having a meltdown, Moose sending a message to tournament contenders, and more. You can check out that video below.

– AEW released a GTA-style meme of Sammy Guevara getting run over by the golf cart from last week’s Dynamite. You can view that clip below.