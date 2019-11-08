wrestling / News
RUSH Meeting With AAA This Week
November 8, 2019 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that RUSH is set to meet with AAA officials this week, although he reportedly isn’t trying to sign with anyone in Mexico right away. RUSH is currently working for ROH, where he is their World champion. Rush, LA Park and Pentagon are said to be the most in-demand wrestlers by independent promoters in Mexico.
