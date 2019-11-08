wrestling / News

RUSH Meeting With AAA This Week

November 8, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rush ROH

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that RUSH is set to meet with AAA officials this week, although he reportedly isn’t trying to sign with anyone in Mexico right away. RUSH is currently working for ROH, where he is their World champion. Rush, LA Park and Pentagon are said to be the most in-demand wrestlers by independent promoters in Mexico.

