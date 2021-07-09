RUSH On What He’s Most Proud Of In His ROH Title Reign, Andrade Possibly Appearing in ROH

RUSH recently discussed his lengthy run as ROH World Champion, the possibility of Andrade appearing in the company and more. RUSH spoke to Sports Illustrated ahead of his match with Bandido at Best in the World, and you can check out some highlights below:

On what he’s most proud of regarding his ROH World Title reign: “I am extremely proud of what I’ve accomplished in Ring of Honor by becoming the first and only Mexican person to make history by winning the title twice, and I did it in a year. Everyone on this roster wants to take my championship, but no one can do it.”

On undergoing knee surgery during his storyline suspension: “After my suspension, I had surgery on my knee. I am now healthy and stronger than before. I’m back with a more powerful mentality, more violence, and I’m ready to cause even more destruction. My desire is to continue to be the best in the world.”

On the possibility of Andrade appearing in ROH: “After all we have been through, it has made us brothers. So at some point, Andrade may come. People will see something different if Andrade comes to Ring of Honor. If that happens, there will be no one who can stop LFI.”

On Andrade’s match with Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship at Triplemanía: “If Andrade doesn’t win, I’ll be the one to take the championship off Kenny Omega. If I get into the ring against Omega, I’ll take his title and make it very clear who is number one in the ring.”