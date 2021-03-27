Rush Weighs In On Andrade’s WWE Release, Match With Jay Lethal Tonight, Possibly Facing Kenny Omega

ROH World Champion Rush discussed the possibility of the newly free-agented Andrade coming to ROH and more in a new interview ahead of ROH’s 19th Anniversary show. Rush spoke with Sports Illustrated hyping tonight’s PPV, and you can check out some highlights below:

on Andrade’s WWE release and potential ROH jump: “Andrade is one of the greatest in all of the world. People know we are friends, and everyone wants to know about our recent conversations. La Facción Ingobernable is full of surprises. In the future, in the next few months, people will see that.”

On his proudest moment as ROH World Champion: “I am very proud to represent Ring of Honor, and its great history, as a Mexican champion.”

On his match with Jay Lethal tonight: “Jay Lethal’s time has passed. I will make that clear in our match at the Anniversary Show. Tonight will show that Ring of Honor is built on El Toro Blanco and La Facción Ingobernable.”

On potentially challenging Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship: “I am independent in Mexico. A new company is about to start there and create a real boom. Be prepared for some more surprises. As for Kenny Omega, he is not invincible. He would learn that very quickly if he stepped into the ring with Rush.”

On his next goal in ROH: “We will continue to make La Facción Ingobernable the most powerful faction ever in Ring of Honor. And everyone that steps in the ring with me will realize that, when you mess with El Toro Blanco, you get the horns.”