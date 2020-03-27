Rush On Being the First Mexican ROH Champion, Bringing Los Ingobernables to ROH

– Rush spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview discussing his ROH World Championship reign, Los Ingobernables’ arrival in ROH and more. Highlights are below:

On being the ROH World Champion: “I was the first Mexican to win this championship, now I am the first two-time champion. For me, I take a great pride as a Mexican and satisfaction as a fighter because every step I have taken has cost me a lot of sacrifice, tears, blood, sweat, and hard workouts. Now this title is the reward of all that, and this is just the beginning in the history for ‘El Toro Blanco.’”

On bringing Los Ingobernables to ROH: “I hope that Los Ingobernables will be given the opportunity to represent Ring of Honor in NJPW to create new rivalries. It has been a great decision to sign with Ring of Honor.”

On his goals moving forward: “I would like to become the face of ROH and the champion for a long time, and make Los Ingobernables the strongest group in the world. Kenny King, Dragon Lee, Rush, and one more is coming—you will see him soon. Los Ingobernables will dominate Ring of Honor.”