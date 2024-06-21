– According to a report by Dave Meltzer in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW wrestler Rush won’t be appearing at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this month due to a CMLL wrestler being on the card. As noted, MJF will be facing CMLL talent, Hechicero, at the pay-per-view event.

Meltzer reports that Rush is not allowed to work the show since a CMLL wrestler is currently appearing on the event. Rush faced MJF earlier this week on Dynamite in a commercial-free matchup, which MJF won.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 is scheduled for Sunday, June 30. The event will be held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.