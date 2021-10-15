wrestling / News
Rush Reportedly Trying To Put Together Mexico City Show With ROH Talent
October 15, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are rumors that Rush is looking to put together a show in Mexico City which would include talent from Ring of Honor. There are alleged plans for a match with Dragon Lee and Dralistico vs. The Briscoes. While nothing has been announced officially, the plan is to run it in November.
This comes after Rush attempted to start a full time company earlier this year, with promises of paying more than AAA or CMLL for the top stars. However, it ended up folding before they even had their first show.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Mance Warner’s MLW Contract, Warner Says MJF Is ‘Safe Until February’
- Backstage Rumor on Issues Bray Wyatt Was Dealing With Before His Release
- Top Dolla Calls Out ‘The Competition’ For ‘Trying To Look Cool’, The Young Bucks Respond
- Velvet Sky Disputes D-Von Dudley Explanation For Why He and Bully Ray Don’t Do Business