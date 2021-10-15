Rush Reportedly Trying To Put Together Mexico City Show With ROH Talent

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are rumors that Rush is looking to put together a show in Mexico City which would include talent from Ring of Honor. There are alleged plans for a match with Dragon Lee and Dralistico vs. The Briscoes. While nothing has been announced officially, the plan is to run it in November.

This comes after Rush attempted to start a full time company earlier this year, with promises of paying more than AAA or CMLL for the top stars. However, it ended up folding before they even had their first show.