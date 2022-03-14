wrestling / News

RUSH Returning To The Ring At the End of April

March 14, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rush ROH Image Credit: ROH

In a post on Twitter, RUSH announced that he will be returning to the ring for Robles Promotions on April 29. He will team with Bestia del Ring and a new member of Los Ingobernables against LA Park, Marco Corleone (Mark Jindrak), and Chris Adonis. He will also wrestle on April 30 and May 1. RUSH suffered a knee injury last year at ROH Glory by Honor and has been out of action ever since.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Rush (Wrestler), Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading