RUSH Returning To The Ring At the End of April
March 14, 2022
In a post on Twitter, RUSH announced that he will be returning to the ring for Robles Promotions on April 29. He will team with Bestia del Ring and a new member of Los Ingobernables against LA Park, Marco Corleone (Mark Jindrak), and Chris Adonis. He will also wrestle on April 30 and May 1. RUSH suffered a knee injury last year at ROH Glory by Honor and has been out of action ever since.
NO HAY DÍA Q NO LLEGUE NI PLAZO QUE NO SE CUMPLA,
EL TORO BLANCO ESTÁ DE REGRESO CON TODOS LOS INGOBERNABLES
TODOS SERÁN TESTIGOS DE LA MEJOR VERSIÓN
DEL INGOBERNABLE MAYOR!!!
AHORA SI AGARRENSE TODA LA BOLA DE LAGAÑOSOS QUE NO TENDREMOS PIEDAD
DE NINGÚN PERRO @laparktapia pic.twitter.com/SLZoM8YgoV
— Rush oficial (@rushtoroblanco) March 10, 2022
