RUSH Makes Return On AEW Collision

April 17, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
RUSH LFI AEW Collision 4-17-25 Image Credit: AEW

RUSH is back in action, making his return on this week’s AEW Collision. The AEW star returned as part of a six-man tag team match, teaming with Dralistico, & The Beast Mortos to defeat KM, Rosario Grillo, and LSG.

RUSH last competed on AEW TV on the February 8th episode of Collision.

