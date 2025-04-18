wrestling / News
RUSH Makes Return On AEW Collision
April 17, 2025 | Posted by
RUSH is back in action, making his return on this week’s AEW Collision. The AEW star returned as part of a six-man tag team match, teaming with Dralistico, & The Beast Mortos to defeat KM, Rosario Grillo, and LSG.
RUSH last competed on AEW TV on the February 8th episode of Collision.
LFI is not wasting any time laying waste to their opponents in this Trios Match!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & MAX@rushtoroblanco | @DRALISTICO_LFI | @BeastMortos pic.twitter.com/5z7zRkkXzW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 18, 2025
