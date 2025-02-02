wrestling / News
Rush Returns on AEW Collision, Defeats Max Caster
February 1, 2025 | Posted by
Rush finally made his return to AEW on tonight’s episode of Collision, answering Max Caster’s open challenge. He finished the ‘Best Wrestler Alive’ off quickly, pinning him after the Bull’s Horns. Dralistico accompanied Rush to the ring for his match. After the match, he spoke to The Beast Mortos.
RUSH has answered the open challenge!
Watch #AEWCollision on @tntdrama & @SportsonMax @PlatinumMax | @rushtoroblanco pic.twitter.com/iMrTr5l5ZS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2025
Not going to plan for Max Caster as RUSH takes him down!
Watch #AEWCollision on @tntdrama & @SportsonMax @PlatinumMax | @rushtoroblanco pic.twitter.com/qNDfJNjH6G
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2025
