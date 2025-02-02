wrestling / News

Rush Returns on AEW Collision, Defeats Max Caster

February 1, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rush AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

Rush finally made his return to AEW on tonight’s episode of Collision, answering Max Caster’s open challenge. He finished the ‘Best Wrestler Alive’ off quickly, pinning him after the Bull’s Horns. Dralistico accompanied Rush to the ring for his match. After the match, he spoke to The Beast Mortos.

