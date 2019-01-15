ROH Announces Signing Of Rush To U.S.-Exclusive Deal, MLW Responds

ROH announced today via Twitter that they have signed Rush to a United States-exclusive deal following his appearance at the ROH TV taping in Philadelphia last month.

BREAKING: International star Rush (@rushtoroblanco) has signed an exclusive contract with #RingOfHonor! Who would YOU like to see Rush compete against in the #ROH ring?? pic.twitter.com/wUtva4KQ6t — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 15, 2019

PWInsider reports that Rush will continue to wrestle for CMLL in Mexico, but will no longer work with MLW. Rush is considered one of the top names in Mexico.

MLW posted the following on their website, announcing that Rush would no longer work his scheduled match against LA Park on April 4th.

With great reluctance Rush has been forced to withdraw from his April 4th match against LA Park.

Despite efforts by MLW Rush was pulled due to the insistence of a third party promoter.

“This is a match and organization Rush wanted to be a part of but sometimes politics get in the way and that’s what this comes down to: politics,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.