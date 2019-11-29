wrestling / News
Various News: Rush Pushing for ROH To Bring In His Father, La Parka Health Update
November 29, 2019 | Posted by
– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Rush has been pushing for ROH to bring in his father, Bestia del Ring, as well as La Mascara, one of his friends.
– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that despite news reports this past week which said that La Parka was in intensive care due to a bacterial infection, as well as reports that he suffered a heart attack, AAA says Parka is in stable condition.
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega On What Hurt Most In His Lights Out Match at Full Gear, Addresses Criticism Of It
- Virgil Says He Let ‘A Couple of Girls’ Wear Million Dollar Title When He Won It
- Victoria Recalls What Vince McMahon Told Her When She Told Him She Wants To Bleed In WWE’s First Women’s Cage Match Against Lita
- Joey Janela on Critics Who Call Him Unsafe and Untrained, Has a Message for Jim Cornette, Thinks All AEW PPVs ‘Blow WrestleMania Away’