wrestling / News

Various News: Rush Pushing for ROH To Bring In His Father, La Parka Health Update

November 29, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Rush ROH

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Rush has been pushing for ROH to bring in his father, Bestia del Ring, as well as La Mascara, one of his friends.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that despite news reports this past week which said that La Parka was in intensive care due to a bacterial infection, as well as reports that he suffered a heart attack, AAA says Parka is in stable condition.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

La Parka, Rush, Ashish

More Stories

loading