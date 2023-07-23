wrestling / News
Rush Says AEW Fans Are The Best in the World
July 23, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Rush praised the fans of AEW and said that they are the best fans in the world.
He wrote: “I just want to say that the AEW fans are the best in the [world].”
There have been rumors about Rush’s status in AEW, with the most recent noting there is interest from WWE.
I just want to say that
the aew fans are the best in the 🌎#aew #AEWCollision #AEWDynamite #LFI pic.twitter.com/tjZ3Up05lW
— RUSH OFICIAL (@rushtoroblanco) July 23, 2023
