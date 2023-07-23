wrestling / News

Rush Says AEW Fans Are The Best in the World

July 23, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
RUSH Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Rush praised the fans of AEW and said that they are the best fans in the world.

He wrote: “I just want to say that the AEW fans are the best in the [world].

There have been rumors about Rush’s status in AEW, with the most recent noting there is interest from WWE.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Rush, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading