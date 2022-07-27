RUSH Says He’s Fully Healthy, Talks Facing Dragon Lee At ROH Death Before Dishonor

RUSH has given an update on his health status and discussed his match against his brother Dragon Lee at ROH Death Before Dishonor. The AEW and ROH star, who defeated Lee at this past weekend’s PPV and faces Jon Moxley tonight for the interim AEW World Title at Fight For the Fallen, spoke with https://www.si.com/wrestling/2022/07/27/aew-dynamite-rush-title-match-jon-moxley target=new>Justin Barasso for a new interview and weighed in on his match with Lee, how he’s doing physically and more. You can check out the highlights below:

On facing his brother at Death Before Dishonor: “It was an honor to wrestle my brother,” Rush says. “I wanted that match because it was an opportunity for the two of us to show the world who we are. People got to see why Dragon Lee is a two-time ROH TV champion. They got to see why I am a two-time ROH world champion. They got to see us at our best. My brother has a great future. He is very talented and very young with incredible physique and strength, and we both learned from our father. He taught us to love and respect each other, except for when we’re in the ring, and he was also very proud of our match.”

On his current health condition: “I’m completely healthy. I’m at my best with the claws and courage to face the best in the world. I want to wrestle for AEW and ROH, and I will show that ‘El Toro Blanco’ is the best in the world.”