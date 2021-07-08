Rush Says He Will Take the AAA Mega Title From Kenny Omega If Andrade Doesn’t Win

– Speaking to Sports Illustrated, ROH World champion Rush commented on Andrade El Idolo challenging Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship next month at TripleMania XXIX. Rush said if Andrade doesn’t win the match, he will take the title from Omega. Below are some highlights:

Rush on Andrade vs. Omega: “If Andrade doesn’t win, I’ll be the one to take the championship off Kenny Omega. If I get into the ring against Omega, I’ll take his title and make it very clear who is number one in the ring.”

On Andrade possibly showing up in ROH: “After all we have been through, it has made us brothers. So at some point, Andrade may come. People will see something different if Andrade comes to Ring of Honor. If that happens, there will be no one who can stop LFI.”

The Omega vs. Andrade match is slated for TripleMania XXIX on August 14 at the Mexico City Arena.